Medical influencing — the good, the bad and the ugly: From the perspective of social media influencers

Picture this: One fine day, as you endlessly doom scroll through Instagram, you come across an individual in a white coat who confidently proclaims, "Product N will give you shinier hair!" You are impressed.

While someone else claims, "Use product Z for healthy hair." Now you are confused.

Another asserts, "Turmeric with oat milk cured my spouse's hair loss..." Now, you start doubting the algorithm.

On a different platform (X, Facebook, something else? Take your pick! They are everywhere!) Dr M shares insights into the brilliance of his profession, offering science-backed advice to his followers.

Meanwhile, Dr T embraces authenticity, showcasing their life as a doctor — everything from long working hours to surgical procedures.

Medical influencers and their varying content are abundant, and they are here to stay.

Every time you open a social media app, you are bombarded with content that ensures you drink cucumber and honey detox water daily and live a hundred years more. And, of course, it would also curb your hair loss, which has now become a pet peeve for you.

With the uptick in the number of digital-savvy audiences, healthcare and medical influencers are becoming more prominent — drawing attention with content that engages and informs.

The word "influencing" seems to have acquired a new meaning, where people are not only "influenced", but also try and emulate these influencers.

The process has turned us into greedy content consumers, waiting to gorge on information right from the moment we wake up until we sleep.

But are we heading the right way?

The cohort of these influencers includes medical professionals, health advocates, and individuals sharing their personal experiences, but can such information, shared to catch people's attention, lose its way and become misleading or even misconstrued?

A recent video of a medical professional, Dr Rakshita Singh (@dr.rakshitasingh), went viral for all the wrong reasons. While the video may seem like a regular description of a day in a medical professional's life, its essence dilutes as it progresses. Here's why.

The medical professional in the video seems to talk about her duties as an anesthesiologist at a government hospital she is associated with. Yet, it seems like it falls short of divulging relatable information or establishing any coherent meaning.

However, the video is not where the problem arises.

A Reddit user started a thread on the video and allegations arose that she is actually an intern and may have falsified a part of the information shared in the video, even to the point of exaggeration.

Many have further criticised this kind of pretence as a violation of AETCOM — Attitude, Ethics, and Communication — accounting to falsifying reality.

Influencers often aim to maximise their video views through high engagement, carefully curating their content in a specific way. However, the question remains — Whether this aligns with ethical standards or if it represents a new form of comedy of errors involving serious issues.

Intentions on point?

Dr Sneha Pandey (@doctorvertuoso), a junior resident anesthesiologist at a government hospital, explains that while she does not consider herself an influencer in the truest sense, she enjoys sharing glimpses of her life as a doctor with her 12,000 followers.

"I am a part of the medical fraternity, and if I have a medium that I can use to spread awareness, then why not? One can assume that a larger demographic of people would know about a certain topic, but is that really the case?" Dr Pandey asks.

One of Dr Pandey's recent reels went viral, garnering more than 10 million views on the social media platform Instagram.