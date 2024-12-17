Government seals coaching centre in Jaipur after students faint due to strange odour

The Utkarsh Coaching Centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has been sealed following a health scare that saw multiple students fainting during a class. The closure, executed by the Greater Jaipur Municipal Corporation, comes as officials continue investigations into the incident, IANS reports.

On Sunday evening, December 15, at around 6.45 pm, chaos erupted at the coaching centre located in Mahesh Nagar, Gopalpur, when a strange odour filled a classroom, causing students to cough severely and faint.

Ambulances were called, and several students were rushed to nearby hospitals with symptoms of respiratory distress. A doctor confirmed that seven students were treated for coughing and breathlessness, adding that their condition is now stable.

While authorities have ruled out gas leakage or fumes from a nearby PG kitchen, the exact cause remains unknown. On Monday, December 16, Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Katara led the municipal team to seal the premises, stating the centre would remain closed until further notice.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has collected water samples and CCTV footage for further examination, IANS adds.

A six-member committee has been formed to probe the matter. The team includes municipal engineers, planners, and health officials, though no deadline has been set for their report.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has reiterated his call to relocate coaching centres to designated hubs like Pratap Nagar to prevent similar occurrences, IANS reports.