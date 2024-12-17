Five students bitten by rodents at girls hostel in Keesara

Five girl students were administered treatment on Monday, December 16, after allegedly being bitten by rodents at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls' Hostel in Keesara mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, prompting stinging criticism from the Opposition, stated a report by The New Indian Express.
According to reports, the hostel staff rushed the students for medical treatment to the Keesara government hospital while trying to keep the matter a secret.
Taking to X, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Siddipet Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) T Harish Rao termed it a “tragedy” and alleged that students were suffering under Congress rule. He also posted pictures of girl students queuing up for treatment at a hospital. However, an officer from Keesara police station told The New Indian Express that no complaint was registered with the police till 10 pm on Monday, December 16.
"Congress is neglecting students even if they are bitten by rats, snakes, dogs and receive electric shocks, but they are ignored. The hollowness of your Gurukula Yatra has been exposed even before the completion of 24 hours," tweeted Harish Rao in Telugu.
Referring to the government's “uniform diet menu” launched on Saturday, Harish Rao suggested the government to stop focusing on “one-day publicity stunt” and instead ensure that there are no snake, rat, and dog bite incidents in Gurukuls, according to The New Indian Express report.
On Saturday, the chief minister launched the "uniform diet menu" from a social welfare residential school at Chilkur. After the launch, he had instructed officials to set up mess management committees with students as members in government hostels and residential schools across the state. He also stated that he would make visits to residential schools part of his official tours.