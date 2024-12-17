Five students bitten by rodents at girls hostel in Keesara

Five girl students were administered treatment on Monday, December 16, after allegedly being bitten by rodents at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls' Hostel in Keesara mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, prompting stinging criticism from the Opposition, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to reports, the hostel staff rushed the students for medical treatment to the Keesara government hospital while trying to keep the matter a secret.

Taking to X, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Siddipet Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) T Harish Rao termed it a “tragedy” and alleged that students were suffering under Congress rule. He also posted pictures of girl students queuing up for treatment at a hospital. However, an officer from Keesara police station told The New Indian Express that no complaint was registered with the police till 10 pm on Monday, December 16.