DU postpones law exams after student protests over schedule

Delhi University has decided to postpone examinations for law students following protests at the Campus Law Centre (CLC) over the exam schedule, a university official informed today, Tuesday, December 17, according to a report by PTI.

The new dates for the exams have not been announced yet, the official added.



Yesterday, Monday, December 16, a scuffle occurred between students and police at CLC during a protest against the examination schedule. Students alleged that police used lathi-charge and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, resulting in multiple injuries.



However, Delhi Police has denied these allegations.



University officials stated that the exams initially set to begin on December 26 have been put on hold.



"For now, we have only blocked the datasheet. The exams will not take place on December 26 as originally scheduled. We will make fresh arrangements after consulting with the examination branch, and release a new datesheet soon," DU Proctor Rajni Abbi said.



PTI's efforts to reach Anju Vali Tikoo, Dean and Head of the Law faculty, went unanswered.



Hundreds of students protested on the law faculty campus on Monday, December 16, demanding an extension of exam dates. Their grievances include incomplete syllabus coverage, faculty changes during the course, delays in allotments, and a sudden syllabus update.