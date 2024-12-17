Delhi-NCR schools to shift to hybrid classes amid GRAP IV curbs

In light of the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, schools have adopted hybrid learning as part of compliance with Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), according to the report by India Today.

Students in Classes VI to IX and XI have been given the flexibility to choose between online and offline classes, while younger students up to Class V will follow a fully hybrid model. Outdoor activities for higher grades have been suspended to minimise exposure to toxic air.



To ensure students' safety, schools have taken various precautionary measures, including installing air purifiers in classrooms. Additionally, schools are consulting medical experts for guidance on protecting children from the harmful effects of air pollution.



Authorities continue to monitor the pollution levels closely and will make further adjustments if necessary.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR has remained in the ‘severe plus’ category, crossing the 450 mark in several areas. As part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV, measures have been introduced to limit outdoor exposure, especially for children.

Doctors have advised students and parents to:

1. Avoid prolonged outdoor activities.

2. Wear masks when stepping outside.

3. Use air purifiers at home and keep windows closed.



The decision to shift to hybrid classes highlights the ongoing struggle to maintain education continuity while safeguarding children’s health in one of the world’s most polluted regions.