“Choose France!”: French ambassador to Indian students exploring higher education abroad

This visit follows Mathou’s earlier remarks underscoring the exceptional relationship shared by India and France, particularly in security and defence cooperation. As reported by ANI, he identified cultural and academic exchanges as top priorities for expanding bilateral relations.

“The challenge is to put more flesh on the bones of the rest, and the rest is people-to-people exchange and culture,” he said.

Mathou also announced that France would have a significant presence at the 2025 Kerala Literature Festival, with 50 novelists and eight publishers visiting to promote cultural exchange and translation initiatives.

As ANI notes, the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French partnership last year marked a milestone, reflecting growing collaboration across multiple sectors, including education, defence, and culture.