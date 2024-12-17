“Choose France!”: French ambassador to Indian students exploring higher education abroad

News

French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, urged Indian students to explore higher education opportunities in France during his visit to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow.

Mathou met IIM Lucknow Director, Professor Archana Shukla, highlighting ongoing academic collaborations between top French business schools and the premier Indian management institute. Taking to X, a social media platform, Mathou stated, “Good meeting with Director, Prof Archana Shukla… My message to the Indian students — Choose France!”

During his trip to Lucknow, Mathou also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence. As ANI reports, the Chief Minister described their interaction as “productive and fruitful,” further strengthening ties between the two nations.

This visit follows Mathou’s earlier remarks underscoring the exceptional relationship shared by India and France, particularly in security and defence cooperation. As reported by ANI, he identified cultural and academic exchanges as top priorities for expanding bilateral relations. 

“The challenge is to put more flesh on the bones of the rest, and the rest is people-to-people exchange and culture,” he said.

Mathou also announced that France would have a significant presence at the 2025 Kerala Literature Festival, with 50 novelists and eight publishers visiting to promote cultural exchange and translation initiatives.

As ANI notes, the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French partnership last year marked a milestone, reflecting growing collaboration across multiple sectors, including education, defence, and culture.

