BJP MLA calls for urgent action on rising crimes against schoolgirls in Madhya Pradesh

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh has called for urgent intervention to address the increasing crimes against minor female students in schools across the state.

As reported by IANS, Singh raised the issue during the winter session of the Assembly, during the Question Hour, criticising the Education Department for its inadequate response.

Singh, who represents the Khurai Assembly constituency in Sagar district, highlighted incidents of sexual exploitation within school premises and demanded immediate answers from the government. Singh expressed disappointment over the Ministry of Education’s failure to outline concrete steps taken to safeguard minor girls.

Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jaivardhan Singh, representing Raghogarh, further accused the School Education Department of misleading the Assembly by providing incorrect information about actions taken against schools where such incidents occurred in the past year, reports IANS.

Jaivardhan Singh, the son of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, demanded accountability from School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh. Defending the department, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla clarified that the responses were based on the questions presented. He added that any missing details could be rectified in subsequent sessions.

“Saying that wrong information has been provided will be wrong… If there is anything missing in the department’s response, it can provide further answers the next day,” Shukla asserted.