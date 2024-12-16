“Won’t be able to carry out our duties...”: RGSSH doctors demand termination of staff who attacked resident

While violence from patients’ attendants and family members is an unfortunate reality that healthcare workers must operate under, a resident doctor at a medical hospital in Delhi was attacked by his own colleagues in a shocking incident.

The resident doctor, who worked at the Cardiology Department of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), was attacked along with his parents by three men who worked at the hospital as staff members.

Responding to the incident, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) at the hospital issued a complaint to Dr Ashish Goyal, the hospital director, urging him to take strict action against the perpetrators and ensure safe working conditions at the hospital.

What happened

According to a representative of the hospital’s RDA, the parents of the victim, Dr Ritwik, arrived at the hospital on Saturday, December 14, to deliver lunch to their son. However, on their way back after their delivery, they found the perpetrators, ie Vishal, who worked as a Nursing Orderly, and Monu and Dhanno, who were staff members, sitting on their parked two-wheeler.

The representative details that Vishal and the two other staff members started misbehaving with the parents when they asked the trio to get off their vehicle. The matter escalated when Dr Ritwik stepped out after finding out about the altercation, and the trio started attacking the resident doctor and his family with bamboo sticks lying nearby.