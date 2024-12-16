WBCHSE extends HS exam 2025 online enrollment deadline: Latest update

In an important announcement for students, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has extended the deadline for online enrollment for the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2025. This was stated in a report by Telegraph India.

Schools under WBCHSE now have time until December 20, 2024, to complete the online registration process for Class XI students. The official notification is available on the WBCHSE website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

This decision has been taken to accommodate institutions that are yet to complete their enrollment procedures. The council's decision aims to provide relief and ensure that all eligible students are enrolled without unnecessary stress or complications.



Steps for online enrolment

Schools are required to follow these steps to complete the enrollment process:

1. Visit the official WBCHSE portal.

2. Log in using the school’s credentials.

3. Fill in the details of Class XII students accurately.

4. Upload the necessary documents as per the guidelines.

5. Submit the enrollment form and ensure confirmation of submission.



The council has urged schools to adhere to the revised timeline and complete the process without delay.



With this extension, WBCHSE reiterates its commitment to facilitating a smooth examination process for students and schools alike. Students and institutions are advised to utilise the extended window to avoid last-minute challenges.



For further updates, stakeholders are advised to regularly visit the WBCHSE official website or contact the council directly.