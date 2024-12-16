Union government lists 21 fake universities, requests MPs and state authorities to share it on social media

The Union Ministry of Education has appealed to Members of Parliament (MPs) to spread awareness about 21 fake universities operating across the country and caution students against falling victim to their misleading claims. The move aims to curb fraudulent practices in higher education, as reported by PTI.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, stated that state governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations had been asked to take legal measures to shut these institutions down.

“I appeal to MPs who are active on social media to publicise the list of fake universities. This will help students avoid being misled,” Majumdar emphasised.

According to PTI, the state governments have been tasked with identifying other such entities misusing the term "university" and awarding invalid degrees. “If we take direct action, there will be questions on federalism,” Majumdar noted, clarifying the Centre’s approach in tackling the issue.

As per the report, 12 fake universities have already been shut down since 2014. Several First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed, and ‘showcause’ notices issued against unauthorised institutions.

Additionally, states have been requested to inform the Centre and the University Grants Commission (UGC) of any further cases not currently listed.

The Central government has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding students from deceptive practices, PTI adds. Legal action remains a key part of its strategy in collaboration with state authorities.