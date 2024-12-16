“This situation is a matter of grave concern”: Junior doctors push for lower NEET-PG cut-off to fill vacant medical seats

Following the conclusion of the All India 2nd Round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling, the Indian Medical Association’s Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN) wrote to Union Health Minister JP Nadda yesterday, December 15, urging a reduction in NEET-PG 2024 cut-off marks to address the growing number of vacant postgraduate medical seats.

In their letter, IMA-JDN allege that a significant number of seats remain unfilled despite multiple rounds of counselling, posing a challenge to the country’s healthcare system.

In addition to highlighting the alarming consequences of unutilised resources, which lead to a shortage of specialists and hinder the development of a robust medical workforce, they also underscored that reducing the cut-off would not only maximise seat utilisation but provide eligible candidates with a fair opportunity to advance their medical careers as well.

The letter stresses three key outcomes of revising the NEET PG cut-off marks:

Optimal utilisation of medical seats to prevent wastage of resources. Second chances for aspirants to pursue their desired specialisations. Bridging the gap between increasing demand for specialised healthcare services and the shortage of qualified professionals.

Signed by IMA-JDN’s leadership, including Chairman Dr KM Abul Hasan and National Convener Dr Indranil Deshmukh, the letter appeals for urgent intervention, expressing confidence that the proposed solution will benefit both the medical fraternity and the broader healthcare system.