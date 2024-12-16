SSC MTS result 2024: Release date and details on how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the SSC MTS Result 2024, and candidates are eagerly anticipating the outcome, News 18 reported.

The results will be published on the official website at https://ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024, will be able to access their results by submitting their registration number and other necessary details.



As per past trends, results are usually declared within a month after the examination concludes. However, the commission has not yet announced the exact date and time for the release of the results.



Exam overview

The SSC MTS and Havaldar examinations were conducted between September 30 and November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) featured two mandatory sessions on the same day, each lasting 45 minutes.



- The questions were objective-type multiple-choice questions.

- There was a negative marking of -1 for incorrect answers only in the second session.



The provisional answer key for the MTS and Havaldar examinations was released on November 29, 2024, and candidates had until December 2, 2024, to raise objections.



Where to check the SSC MTS result 2024?

The SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024 results will be available on the official website: https://ssc.gov.in. Candidates will need to enter their application number or registration number* along with other required details to check their results.



How to check the SSC MTS result 2024?



Step 1: Go to the official website at https://ssc.gov.in.



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024.



Step 3: Enter your registration number and other required information.



Step 4 The SSC MTS result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.



Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for your reference.



Recruitment Drive Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,583 vacancies, including:

- 6,144 positions for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical)

- 3,439 positions for Havaldar



