"Social media isolates people, kids must be motivated to make friends, connect with people": I-T official

Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Kalpalata Rajan said schools must not just concentrate on academic excellence but must strive for all-round personality development of the children.

Inaugurating the annual day celebration Saamskrithika Parva organised by Kautilya Vidyalaya at KSOU Convocation Hall in Mysuru, Karnataka on Saturday, December 14, Rajan said students must be encouraged to participate in quizzes, debates, music and literary competitions, picnics and other activities to overcome shyness and remove the stage fear, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"School and education is not about getting the highest marks and excelling in academics. School is for developing the all-round personality of the child, inculcating values and principles, and bringing out talent. The child has to be allowed to decide what it will do in future, instead of parents and teachers imposing their aspirations on the child. It is better to let the child develop his/her own dreams and aspirations, decide her/her choice and come up in life and contribute to the society," she said.

Kalpalata said it's important for parents to protect their children from social media by imposing restrictions.

"Children should be encouraged to develop hobbies like reading, music and connect with the people rather than being isolated with smartphones or other gadgets. Students must be encouraged to develop thinking ability and attitude to question instead of accepting everything and anything which is given to them. As social media isolates people, children must be motivated to develop friends and connect with people," she said.

Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala senior faculty SS Ramesh and vidyalaya Chairman T Babu were present, according to The New Indian Express report.