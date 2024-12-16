Ragging complaint against seniors in Government Sivagangai Medical College and Hospital

A complaint claiming the first and second-year students were ragged by their seniors in Government Sivagangai Medical College and Hospital was filed to The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

According to a source from the medical college hospital, the complaint is confirmed. The source states that the complaint has not pointed to anyone but generally says juniors are being ragged by seniors.

In the preliminary inquiry with the college staff, wardens and others (excluding students), no one detected any such ragging instances.

A similar ragging issue arose a few months back, during which the college authorities conducted an inquiry and found no substantiation. Hence, the students will be again questioned with regards to the complaint, probably today, December 16, and further details will be known only after the inquest is over.

If the charges are found to be true, the college will take appropriate action, added the authority.

Mallarkambh

About 14 students from Villupuram achieved remarkable success at the 68th National School Mallarkambh Championship held in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, from December 9 to 12, 2024. The event witnessed the participation of 456 athletes from 19 states.

For the first time, L Manidharsan from the district secured a silver medal, while Madhivathani clinched a bronze medal under the U-14 category for girls.