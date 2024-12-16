Police use lathi-charge to disperse protesting candidates in Ranchi; student leader detained

Police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse protesting candidates who gathered near the Jharkhand Staff Service Commission (JSSC) office in Ranchi, today, Monday, December 16. They were protesting against alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination held in September. This was stated in a report by PTI.



Devendra Nath Mahto, the leader of the Jharkhand State Students' Union (JSSU), was also detained during the protest.



In anticipation of the demonstration, the Ranchi administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) within a 500-metre radius of the JSSC office. These restrictions were in effect from 5.30 am on Saturday until 8 pm on December 20.



The protesting students asserted that they were staging a peaceful protest approximately a kilometre away from the JSSC office, while the prohibitory orders only cover the 500-metre vicinity.



"We did not break any law. Despite that, police resorted to lathi-charge and took away our leader Devendra Nath Mahto after beating him up," a student claimed.



On Monday, the document verification process for 430 out of 440 candidates was completed at the JSSC office, despite the ongoing protests. The exercise was conducted under the supervision of JSSC Secretary Sudhir Gupta.



"The document verification of 430 candidates out of 440 students scheduled on Monday was completed. The exercise was conducted smoothly," Gupta told PTI.



The JSSC has invited 2,231 shortlisted candidates for document verification between December 16 and December 22. These candidates qualified through the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE), which saw participation from 3.04 lakh applicants.



Political reactions

Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh addressed the situation, saying that the state government remains committed to resolving students' concerns.



"The chief minister has already assured of a probe by the CID into the matter. Students should not be aggressive. Our government wants to give employment to youth. All issues can be resolved through dialogue," Mahato said.



On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Neelkanth Singh Munda demanded more stringent action.



"On one hand, the CM assures of a probe by the CID (Criminal Investigation Department), while on the other, JSSC conducts verification of documents. It seems contradictory. The government should allow a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the matter," Munda stated.



Security measures

In light of the protests, a significant number of security personnel were deployed, and barricades were set up around all entry points to the JSSC office. The protesting candidates had threatened to gherao the office to prevent the document verification exercise.



"Our prime objective is to stop the document verification exercise by the commission," said JSSU leader Devendra Nath Mahto.



A police officer ensured strict security measures, saying, "Checking was ensured at all entry points, and no one was allowed to enter without being checked."



Administration’s stance

The Ranchi administration issued an official statement on Sunday, December 15, expressing its preparedness to handle the agitation. The administration appealed to students to refrain from participating in aggressive demonstrations.



"Such activities not only create law and order problems but can also have a deep impact on their (agitating students) education, future, and career," the statement read.



Protests and allegations

Students have been protesting the JGGLCCE recruitment process, claiming widespread malpractices occurred during the examination. A massive demonstration took place outside the JSSC office on September 30, where protesters demanded the cancellation of the examination.



In response to these allegations, the JSSC formed a three-member committee to investigate the complaints.



However, JSSC Secretary Sudhir Gupta dismissed the accusations.



"The examination was conducted in a free and fair manner," Gupta maintained.