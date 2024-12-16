Physics Wallah teacher turns upside down to teach Chemistry

In a remarkable display of dedication, a teacher associated with Physics Wallah, an online education platform, has gone viral for his unconventional teaching methods, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

A video shared on Instagram shows the educator turning himself upside down to explain the concepts of Chemistry to his students.



The clip begins with the teacher flipping himself into a handstand position, supported by another person. While in this inverted stance, he passionately delivers his lecture, much to the amazement of his students, who can be heard cheering and applauding in the background.



With thousands of views and comments, the video has sparked a discussion about the importance of innovative teaching techniques in education. It highlights how passionate educators can inspire and engage their students, making even the most challenging subjects enjoyable to learn.