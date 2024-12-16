NEET PG students in Telangana seek swift court intervention to initiate state counselling

At present, thousands of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate students in Telangana are caught in a difficult situation, trying to decide between the All India Quota (AIQ) or the state quota, as stated in a report by The Medical Bulletin.

The delays in the state counselling process have left many feeling anxious and uncertain as the academic year is set to start on December 20, 2024. The lack of clear information about ranks or counselling timelines has resulted in financial and academic stress for many students.

Additionally, Telangana candidates are losing valuable All India seats to students from other states, which intensifies the competition during state counselling rounds.



In their petition to the high court, the students have made several critical requests:



1. Expedited judgment: A demand for the Telangana High Court to deliver an expedited judgment to enable the immediate start of the state counselling process.



2. Candidate list release: A call for KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to release a list of NEET PG 2024 candidates possessing KNRUHS degree certificates.



3. Counseling rounds management: A plea for KNRUHS to organise the first two rounds of state counselling before moving on to the third round of AIQ counselling.



4. Timely results announcement: A request for the State Round 1 results to be announced before the AIQ Round 2 joining deadline, and for the State Round 2 results to be declared before the AIQ candidates’ resignation deadline.



5. Seat selection clarity: A request to prevent students who choose a free exit in State Round 1 from selecting the same seat again in subsequent rounds.



6. Disallowing seat blocking: A plea for the court to instruct KNRUHS to stop seat blocking by prohibiting candidates who secured new seats in AIQ Round 3 from participating in state counselling.



The students strongly wish for KNRUHS to minimise delays after the court’s decision and to quickly release either a finalised or provisional merit list. They have also requested a seat matrix to be published to aid students in making well-informed choices during the counselling process.



Expressing the critical nature of the situation, the petitioners have labelled it as an emergency, urging the Telangana High Court to take swift action and resolve the ongoing challenges.

As the new academic year approaches, NEET postgraduate students in Telangana earnestly hope that the court will act promptly to ensure a smooth and timely counselling process for the 2024-2025 academic year.