Delays, tough questions blamed as attendance dips below half for Telangana Group-II exam

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-II examination recorded low attendance across 33 districts, with fewer than half of the registered candidates appearing for the test.

According to Deccan Chronicle, only 46.75% of the 5,51,855 applicants attended Paper-I in the morning, while the turnout dipped to 46.30% for Paper-II in the afternoon session. Candidates highlighted several challenges, including the unexpectedly tough question paper, which emphasised current affairs and English.

Sai Priya N, an aspirant, noted, “The paper had a 360-degree coverage of current affairs, with 36-38 questions.” The English section, with 19-22 grammar and comprehension questions, was also more rigorous than in previous years.

Gopal Krishna, a coaching institute director, remarked that the exam rewarded consistent preparation over coaching-centre strategies.

Students attributed the low turnout to frequent exam delays. Deeksha, a candidate, said, “The constant rescheduling disrupted study plans.”

At Osmania University, only 40% of registered candidates attended, with similar trends reported at other centres. Complaints included inconvenient allocations and concerns about the absence of negative marking disadvantaging serious candidates.

The Deccan Chronicle also reported an incident of malpractice, where a student was caught concealing a foldable mobile phone in her undergarment at Exam Centre Code 4419. She was handed over to the police under the Malpractice Case Act 25/97.

University officials ensured facilities like drinking water and wheelchair access were available, while security measures aimed to prevent further malpractice.

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, the turnout reflects frustration among students, many of whom have moved on after the repeated postponements.