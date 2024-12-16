CSJMU admit card 2024 released for UG, PG odd semester exams

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) has officially released admit cards for the odd semester examinations of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Students enrolled in programmes such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Masters in Arts (MA), Masters in Science (MSc), and Masters in Commerce (MCom) can now access their hall tickets. This was stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

The admit cards are available online on the university's official website, https://csjmu.ac.in. To download their admit cards, students need to enter their application number.



How to download CSJMU admit cards 2024

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the admit card:

1. Visit the university's official website, https://csjmu.ac.in

2. Navigate to the 'Examinations' section and select the 'Admit' option.

3. Fill in the required details and click on the ‘Download Admit’ button.

4. The admit card will appear on your screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the admit card.



Details on the admit card

The CSJMU admit card contains essential information such as the student’s personal details and examination specifics. Students must verify all the information on the admit card before appearing for the exams.



Additionally, students can also access the UG and PG odd semester exam datesheet on the official website. This ensures students are well-prepared for the upcoming examinations.