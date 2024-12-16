CISF Constable Fireman admit card 2024 released: Download for PET/PST/DV at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued the admit cards for the Constable Fire (Male) recruitment in 2024. Candidates who have applied for the position can now download their admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification (DV) from the official website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



The recruitment process for CISF Constable Fireman began on January 29, 2022, and the application submission deadline was March 4, 2022. PET/PST/DV is scheduled to take place from December 22, 2024, across various designated centres.

Candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam venue as it serves as a mandatory document for participation in these stages.



How to download the admit card

1. Visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

2. Log in using your registration ID and password.

3. Click on the link to download the admit card for PET/PST/DV.

4. Save and print the admit card for future reference.



Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on their admit card, such as their name, registration number, exam date, time, and venue, to ensure accuracy. Any discrepancies should be reported to CISF authorities immediately.



For more updates and details about the recruitment process, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official CISF website.