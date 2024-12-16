CBSE CTET 2024 exam concludes; answer key expected by end of December

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 has successfully concluded, with both Paper 1 and Paper 2 conducted in a structured manner across 136 cities nationwide, according to a report by The Free Press Journal.

This test is essential for individuals aspiring to become teachers for Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII, respectively.



Candidates eagerly anticipate the answer key, which the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release by the end of December.

Once published, candidates will have the opportunity to review and challenge the answers by paying a nominal fee if discrepancies are identified. The fee will be reimbursed if the challenge is valid and accepted by the subject matter experts reviewing the answer keys.



To access the answer key, candidates should visit the official CTET website https://ctet.nic.in, log in using their credentials, and download the answer guide. It's crucial to save receipts of any objections submitted for reference.



Passing the CTET is a prerequisite to obtaining a teaching position under the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines. This initiative aims to maintain national teaching standards and ensure higher performance benchmarks among teacher education institutions and their graduates.

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official CTET website for further details regarding the answer key and the final results.