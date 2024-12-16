BREAKING: Telangana HC likely to deliver NEET-PG 2024 judgement tomorrow

The Telangana High Court (HC) is likely to deliver its judgement on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 petitions tomorrow, December 17, petitioners informed EdexLive.

The hearing of the petition, which was deferred on December 4, appears in the cause list of the Telangana High Court for tomorrow.

The petition is against GO (Government Order) 148, which laid out rules for postgraduate (PG) medical admissions in the state. As per the petition, candidates who completed their MBBS in Telangana, but did their schooling in other states, are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG 2024 counselling in Telangana, posing a disadvantage to over 4,000 non-local candidates.

GO 149 was introduced as an amendment to the Telangana Medical Colleges (Admission into Postgraduate Medical Courses) Rules, 2021.

One of the petitioners told EdexLive that local candidates were struggling to choose between the All India Quota or the State Quota in the NEET-PG 2024 counselling, and some of them approached Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy for relief.

However, Reddy initially reprimanded the candidates for “not supporting the Telangana Government’s case” when the hearing was going on, the petitioner claimed, on the condition of anonymity. Reddy then informed the candidates that the matter is listed for the next morning and that the bench would deliver its judgement on the case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao will preside over the matter.