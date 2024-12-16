Boston students’ viral Chuttamalle dance earns global praise

Indian students at Northeastern University in Boston have become an online sensation with their dance performance to the hit song Chuttamalle during a college event in November.

The performance, led by Charan Pasumarti and Anmol Shetty, was marked by spirited choreography that wowed the audience and earned thunderous applause.

According to the Hindustan Times, the group meticulously recreated the dance moves from Chuttamalle, a chartbuster from the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.

Their captivating performance celebrated Indian culture while bringing the song’s viral beats to an international stage.