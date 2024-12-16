Boston students’ viral Chuttamalle dance earns global praise

Indian students at Northeastern University in Boston have become an online sensation with their dance performance to the hit song Chuttamalle during a college event in November.
The performance, led by Charan Pasumarti and Anmol Shetty, was marked by spirited choreography that wowed the audience and earned thunderous applause.
According to the Hindustan Times, the group meticulously recreated the dance moves from Chuttamalle, a chartbuster from the Telugu film Devara: Part 1 starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.
Their captivating performance celebrated Indian culture while bringing the song’s viral beats to an international stage.
The performance’s viral moment came when Pasumarti shared the video on Instagram. The Hindustan Times highlights that the clip has since garnered over 1.2 crore views, drawing admiration from viewers across the globe.
The comments section is brimming with praise. One user wrote, “This is pure energy! Loved every second of it,” while another said, “You’ve done justice to such an iconic song. Hats off!” A third chimed in, “The synchronisation is just next level. Goosebumps!”
Others joined the celebration with humour and joy. One user joked, “Why did they dance better than the og vid?” while another remarked on the chemistry, saying, “The friend he asked me not to worry about.”
Adding to the applause, a viewer noted, “Wow, you all nailed the choreography! So proud of this representation,” while another commented, “This just brought so much joy. Incredible talent!”