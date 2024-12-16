Arunachal CM assures justice after water tank collapse kills three students

He assured that a thorough investigation is underway and announced that ex gratia support will be provided to the families of the deceased, as per norms.

According to PTI, the tank collapse occurred while students were revising for their examinations. Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo revealed that three Class IX students were declared dead on arrival at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS). The two other injured students were from Classes VI and VI.

The incident has sparked public outrage, with parents demanding that the school be permanently closed. Safety concerns over maintenance and structural standards have been thrust into the spotlight. Preliminary investigations suggest the tank may have been overloaded, PTI reported.

Five individuals, including the school owner and principal, have been arrested, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Naharlagun police station. Authorities are working to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.