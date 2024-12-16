A maestro rooted in tradition, adored by youth worldwide — Zakir Hussain

Renowned tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away on December 15 at 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, leaves behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of music lovers.

Known for elevating the tabla to global prominence, Hussain’s journey began under the disciplined tutelage of his father, the legendary Ustad Alla Rakha.

Born in Mumbai in 1951, Hussain underwent rigorous training in Indian classical music from an early age. By 12, he was performing alongside India’s finest musicians, and by 18, he had embarked on his first international tour, showcasing the tabla’s unmatched versatility to audiences worldwide.

Hussain’s appeal among younger audiences was undeniable. His collaborations with Western artists like John McLaughlin in the Indo-jazz fusion band Shakti, and Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead, introduced Indian rhythms to modern genres.

These experiments redefined the tabla’s role, inspiring younger generations to see it not just as a classical instrument but as one capable of thriving in contemporary music landscapes.

Reflecting on his enduring influence, his family said in a statement: “His prolific work as a teacher, mentor and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time.”

Beyond his performances, Hussain’s charisma and adaptability made him a cultural bridge. Whether performing on global stages or mentoring aspiring musicians in workshops, he championed cross-cultural exchanges and kept the spirit of Indian classical music alive while ensuring its relevance for future generations.

For Zakir Hussain, education was never confined to his early years. It was a lifelong commitment to excellence and discipline, tradition and innovation. His rhythm and resonance will continue to inspire students of music and life for years to come.