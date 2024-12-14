WBJEE 2025 to be held on April 27; expect official notification soon

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the official dates for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025. The exam will be held on April 27, 2025, for candidates who register for the exam, said a report by The Indian Express.

Students aspiring for WBJEE can complete their registration through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

A comprehensive notification, including the registration form for WBJEE 2025, will be released shortly. It is important for candidates to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their application for the exam.

The WBJEE is conducted for students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture at various universities and colleges across the state of West Bengal. To be eligible for the exam, candidates must have completed their Class XII education with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects for engineering programs.

In the 2024 exam, Kingshuk Patra from Bankura Zilla School emerged as the top scorer, added The Indian Express.

In the previous year, 2023, Md Sahil Akhtar from Kolkata secured the first rank, followed by Soham Das, also from Kolkata, in second place, and Sara Mukherjee from Durgapur in third place. The overall success rate for the exam was an impressive 99.4 per cent, with 97,524 candidates participating.