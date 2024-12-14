SSC GD 2024 exam results OUT now. Check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final result for the SSC GD 2024 exam. Candidates who participated in the physical examination and document verification process can now check their results on the SSC’s official website at ssc.gov.in.

According to the final results, a total of 48,891 candidates have been selected for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles. This includes 4,891 female candidates and 39,375 male candidates, reported Hindustan Times.

Additionally, 845 candidates’ results have been withheld due to court orders or suspected malpractices.

The commission has also stated that the detailed marks of all selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the official website soon.

The recruitment drive aimed to fill a total of 46,617 positions across various forces, including:

- 12,076 vacancies for the BSF

- 13,632 for the CISF

- 9,410 for the CRPF

- 1,926 for the SSB

- 6,287 for the ITBP

- 2,990 for the Assam Rifles

- 296 for the SSF

The SSC GD written exam took place from February 20, 2024, to March 7, 2024, with an additional date on March 30, 2024. The results were initially announced on July 11, 2024. Following this, the PET/PST, Document Verification, Medical Examination (DME), and Review Medical Examination (RME) for qualified candidates began on September 23, 2024, and continued at centres across the country, Hindustan Times added.