SRKR Engineering College secures 979 campus placements from major companies

In a significant achievement, The Hindu reports that SRKR Engineering College, located in Bhimavaram of the West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, successfully placed 979 students through its latest campus recruitment drive.

The placement drive supposedly saw students securing annual packages ranging from Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 14.2 lakh from representatives of 18 prominent companies, as announced by the college secretary and correspondent, SR Nishanth Varma, during a felicitation ceremony held on the campus last Friday, December 7.

The Hindu highlights that the institution's Director, M Jagapathi Raju, alongside Principal KV Muralikrishnam Raju, credited this milestone to the college’s sustained academic excellence and progressive educational strategies.

KR Satyanarayana, Dean of the Training and Placement Cell, mentioned that esteemed companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra, and Amazon participated in the drive.

He also indicated that more organisations are expected to visit the campus in the upcoming sessions to tap into the young talent pool, further enhancing employment opportunities for students. The ongoing placement season continues to highlight the growing demand for skilled graduates.

The event was graced by the presence of College Vice-Principal SV Rangaraju, various faculty members, and proud students, underscoring the collective effort behind this success.