Schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails AGAIN, third time this week

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails again today, Saturday, December 14, just a day after over 30 schools in the national capital had experienced similar threats, according to the Delhi Police.

Among the schools targetted were Delhi Public School (DPS) RK Puram and Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, which received a group email at 6.12 am from an address identified as childrenofallah@outlook.com.

The email was reportedly sent by a person named “Barry Allah,” as reported by ANI.

Upon receiving the threats, the affected schools promptly informed the Delhi Police, who dispatched bomb detection teams and fire officials to investigate. However, no suspicious items were found at any of the locations, officials confirmed.

The content of the threatening email read, in part, “Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgment of Allah."

The email also contained a warning of potential attacks on Saturday, when students would presumably not be in the buildings. It also stated, "Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad.”

On Friday, December 13, Delhi Police's South East District Deputy Commissioner, Ravi Kumar Singh, reported that over 30 schools across the city had received hoax bomb threat emails.

The emails were found to have originated outside the country. In response, schools were evacuated, and bomb disposal squads were deployed to search the premises. No explosives or hazardous materials were discovered at any of the locations.

This series of bomb threats has raised concerns about safety and security in Delhi’s schools.

This latest wave of threats is part of a broader pattern of similar incidents.

On December 8, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails, along with a ransom demand of USD 30,000. On that occasion, the threats were sent late in the evening, at around 11.38 pm, added ANI.

In response to these incidents, the Delhi High Court had previously directed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to create a comprehensive action plan to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The court also mandated the development of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling such situations, setting a deadline of eight weeks for its completion.