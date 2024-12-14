Puducherry school students craft 12-foot Christmas tree, Santa Claus with 20 kg of recycled paper

Students and teachers of Jeevanandam Government Higher Secondary School in Karamanikuppam, Puducherry, crafted a remarkable 12-foot-tall Christmas tree and a Santa Claus using 20 kg of recycled paper, cardboard, bamboo, and other materials.

This creative initiative was completed over a week with enthusiastic participation from high school and higher secondary students, who collected the materials from their school premises over ten days, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The students decorated the Christmas tree with watercolours, handmade gifts, and bells ingeniously fashioned from teacups, demonstrating their creativity and commitment to sustainability.

This initiative is not just about celebrating Christmas; it's about teaching students the importance of environmental conservation and cultural diversity, said Krishnan, the school's Fine Arts teacher.

The activity helped students understand how recycling reduces waste, conserves energy, and combats climate change while also fostering teamwork and creativity.

The project also aimed to promote cultural appreciation and social cohesion by blending festive joy with educational values.

"By engaging students in such activities, we help them appreciate their own and others' cultures while contributing to environmental sustainability," he said.

This Christmas tree is not just a piece of art; it's a reminder that we borrow the earth from future generations, said one student, stated the report by The New Indian Express.