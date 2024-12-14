Principal suspends eight MBBS students after they break into a peer’s hostel room to assault her

Eight MBBS students from Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College, Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended for three months following allegations of indiscipline.

The incident, as reported by the Times of India, involved the students allegedly barging into a fellow student’s hostel room and assaulting her late Wednesday night, December 11.

The complainant, also from the 2023 MBBS batch, claimed she had been ostracised by her peers over an earlier dispute. Tensions escalated when a group of students forcibly entered her room. A female security guard and other students had to intervene to defuse the situation.

On Thursday morning, December 12, the complainant’s father filed an official complaint with the college. The college principal, Professor Rajesh Mohan, noted, "The students were accused of factionalism and forcibly entering a fellow student's hostel room, where they allegedly assaulted her on Wednesday night."

Professor Mohan confirmed that a nine-member disciplinary committee, led by assistant warden Dr Shagufta Shamil, was formed to investigate the matter. Based on their findings, the decision to suspend the eight students was finalised, the Times of India reports.

District Magistrate Dr Rajgarh Pati and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rajat Kumar Chaurasiya conducted an inspection of the college on Thursday evening. They categorised the issue as an internal matter of the institution.