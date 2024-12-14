Peddapalli: Police set worksite school with Odia teacher for brick kiln labourers' children from Odisha

In an effort to ensure education for brick kiln labourers' children at worksites, the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate on Friday, December 13, inaugurated a worksite school at brick kiln sites under the Basant Nagar Police Station limits in Peddapalli.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), M Srinivasulu, said that the school accommodates 70 children and provides education from the first standard to the fifth standard. Since all the labourers are from Odisha, an Odia-speaking teacher was appointed, he added, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

He stated that a corporate level of education will be provided to the students and urged brick kiln owners not to employ labourers' children.

The aim of the initiative is to provide education to the children of labourers who often miss out on education when their parents migrate to other states for livelihood.

The initiative was discussed with brick kiln owners, and with their cooperation, the worksite school was established, the CP explained.

He added that similar schools will be set up at all brick kiln sites under the Ramagundam Police Commissionerate's jurisdiction. The police also distributed educational materials like books and bags to the children, according to the report by The New Indian Express.