Overhead water tank in Arunachal Pradesh falls on school children, crushes three to death

Three students lost their lives when an overhead water tank collapsed at St Alphonsa School in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon, December 14. Reports suggest at least two to three other students sustained injuries.

The students were playing on the school premises in Model Village when the tank gave way, PTI reports.

According to Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo, the injured students were immediately rushed to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

“Three were declared dead on arrival, and a post-mortem is currently underway,” he stated. The deceased were Class IX students, while the injured are from Classes VI and VII.

The incident prompted swift action from the authorities. The police have detained six individuals for questioning, including the school’s principal, the owner, and four other staff members, PTI reports.

Early investigations suggest the tank may have been overloaded, which led to its collapse. “We are probing the matter further to determine the exact cause,” added SP Gambo.

This tragic incident has highlighted concerns over structural safety standards in educational institutions. Questions are being raised about whether negligence or poor maintenance was a factor in this disaster, as the community mourns the loss of young lives, with parents and guardians demanding accountability.