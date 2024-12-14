Nara Lokesh highlights urgent need for reforms in AP gov't schools

The Human Resource Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT), and Electronics Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh asserted the critical need for immediate reforms in government schools to ensure their survival over the next decade.

Speaking at his residence, Undavalli on Friday, December 13, during a four-hour discussion with teachers' unions, he addressed issues including alternative arrangements, the 100-day plan, teacher transfers, promotions, and the repeal of Government Order (GO) 117.

Lokesh stressed that learning outcomes have been the state government's priority for the past six months. Weekly discussions with school education officials and teachers' unions have been held to address challenges.

"If mistakes are identified in implementing reforms, we are ready to roll back decisions. However, reforms are inevitable, especially in light of increasing dropout rates and declining enrollment, particularly among Muslim families," he noted, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Lokesh pointed out the declining number of students in government schools, stressing the need for government schools to compete with private institutions in terms of results. He highlighted the recent successful Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) as a step toward greater accountability among teachers, parents, and the government.

Special emphasis will be placed on primary schools in SC and ST colonies, with new curriculums designed to instill moral values and respect for women, following spiritual leader Chaganti Koteswara Rao's recommendations. Lokesh also announced compassionate appointments for the family members of teachers who pass away while on duty.

Secretary (School Education) Kona Shashidhar praised Lokesh's directive to ensure no government school closures or teacher reductions. He urged teachers to work diligently to improve attendance and results, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Teachers' union representatives highlighted the need for career advancement opportunities, requesting timely promotions and pointing out that secondary teachers with over 20 years of service often face delays in becoming school assistants or headmasters. They also sought exclusion of Sundays from the 100-day plan and requested transport facilities for model schools planned in clusters of four or five villages.

The unions blamed the previous GO 117 for declining enrollment in government schools and proposed implementing Telugu medium at the primary school level along with Unified Service Rules.

Lokesh reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of education in government schools, addressing dropout rates, and introducing necessary reforms. "We aim to create policies where both teachers and parents take responsibility for student performance," he stated.