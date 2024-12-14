MEA spokesperson asks Indian students in Canada to "remain vigilant" after recent murders

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed profound grief over the recent killings of three Indian students in Canada, as reported by ANI. Speaking on Friday, December 13, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of continued support.

Jaiswal highlighted the proactive role of Indian diplomatic missions in Canada, stating, “Our High Commission in Ottawa and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are in touch with the families and extending all possible help in the matter. They are coordinating with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.”

As noted by ANI, Jaiswal also addressed broader safety concerns, emphasising that the security and welfare of the approximately 4.5 lakh Indian students in Canada is a priority. He urged Indian nationals to remain vigilant in light of the deteriorating security situation, citing an increase in hate crimes and violence.

“We have issued an advisory urging extreme caution and vigilance,” he added.

The MEA’s concerns follow the fatal shooting of Indian national Harshandeep Singh in Edmonton on December 6. According to Toronto Sun, two suspects, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, have been charged with first-degree murder.

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver has conveyed its condolences to Singh’s family, reaffirming support amid these tragic incidents.