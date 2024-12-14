MEA reassures safety of Indian students, rules out evacuation, as South Korea declares martial law

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has assured that there is no immediate need to evacuate Indian nationals or students from South Korea, as life in the country remains unaffected despite ongoing political unrest.

This was clarified by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, December 13.

“Life in South Korea continues. There have been domestic developments but life is normal. So there is no question of evacuation of Indian students or Indian nationals from South Korea,” Jaiswal stated.

South Korea is home to nearly 15,000 Indian nationals, including 5,000 students and working professionals, ANI reports. While acknowledging the political turmoil, the MEA emphasised the stability of everyday life in the nation.

The unrest stems from President Yoon Suk Yeol’s recent declaration of martial law on December 3, citing threats from anti-state forces and North Korean sympathisers. This move has drawn significant backlash, with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) now backing efforts to impeach Yoon.

According to CNN, Yoon delivered a defiant speech on Thursday, December 12, defending his decision even as calls for his resignation grow louder.

Despite these developments, Jaiswal noted, “We continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and safeguard our interests in the region,” as ANI reported. India and South Korea share strong trade, defence, and cultural ties, which are critical amid such crises.