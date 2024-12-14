Kerala Education Department to file complaint over alleged SSLC and Plus One exam question paper leak

The Director of General Education (DGE) is set to file a formal complaint with the State Director General of Police and the Cyber Cell regarding the alleged leak of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) English and Plus One (Class XI) Mathematics exam question papers on YouTube prior to the exams, according to a statement released by the Kerala Education Minister's office.

For the Plus One and Plus Two Christmas model exams, question papers are prepared through workshops conducted by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Two sets of question papers are created, and one is selected and printed at a confidential press outside the state. These printed papers are then distributed to 14 district centres, where principals collect them for distribution to schools, stated a report by ANI.

For Classes VIII to X, question papers are prepared by various District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs). Two sets are produced, and one is sent to the press via Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). After printing, the papers are distributed through Block Resource Centers (BRCs) to schools.

For Classes I to VII, question papers are also created through SSK workshops. Similar to higher classes, two sets are made, with one selected for printing and distribution through BRCs and schools.

Public examinations, such as the SSLC and Higher Secondary exams, are conducted under much stricter protocols. For the Higher Secondary second-year exams, five sets of question papers are prepared, while four sets are made for SSLC exams. These papers are printed at a confidential press outside the state, with SSLC papers sent to District Educational Offices (DEOs) and Plus Two papers delivered directly to exam centres.

The education minister’s office emphasised that strict security measures are followed at every stage of the question paper preparation and distribution process. The recent incident is being treated with utmost seriousness, and those responsible for the leak will be identified and held accountable, ANI added.

The Department of General Education assured that there will be no compromise in the conduct of exams or the integrity of the examination process.