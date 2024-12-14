Karnataka: Students allege bus conductor allows only five passengers from SC/ST hostel

In Karnataka’s Haveri district, students from a Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) hostel in Halageri village have reportedly raised serious allegations against a woman conductor of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC).

According to Public TV, the conductor is accused of allowing only five students from the hostel to board the bus (KA 42 F 0725) at a time, forcing others to wait for alternative transport.

The Shakti free travel scheme, launched by the Karnataka government last year, aimed to empower women by offering them free travel on government-run buses. While the initiative has significantly increased mobility for women, it has also strained public transport infrastructure.

Students from rural areas, like those in Halageri village, are now grappling with overcrowded buses, turning their daily commutes into a challenging ordeal. With limited seating and increased demand, many students feel left behind, as their grievances continue to mount.

A video circulated on social media allegedly shows the hostel students questioning the conductor. In response, she can reportedly be heard saying, “If more students board the bus, I will have to force them to get off. There are 150 students in the hostel. Is this the only bus you can board? Board some other bus.”

Frustrated by this repeated denial of entry, students approached the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) traffic controller with the video evidence, demanding disciplinary action against the conductor, Public TV reported.