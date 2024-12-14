J&K students hold protest in Delhi, warn of statewide demonstrations if demands aren’t met

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) staged a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, today, Saturday, December 14, raising strong objections to Jammu and Kashmir's reservation policy. As per a statement issued by the JKSA, dozens of students, activists, and leaders from various political parties participated in the sit-in.

Led by Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of JKSA, the demonstrators argued that the policy undermines merit-based opportunities and unfairly disadvantages deserving candidates. Khuehami emphasised the need for a balanced reservation system that addresses the unique demographic needs of the region.

"We are not against reservations in principle but demand fairness and proportional representation based on population demographics," he said, adding that the current framework risks eroding the very principle of equality.

Senior research scholar and activist Mir Mujeeb highlighted the disparity in allocations, noting that over 69% of the general population receives only 30% of the opportunities.

He urged the government to rationalise the policy and warned that delaying reforms would harm both students and the administration. Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, he called for the restoration of the rule of merit, with reservations to serve as the exception, not the rule.

Political leaders Sheikh Aashiq and Sanjay Sapru joined the protest, reiterating that their goal is not to abolish reservations but to ensure fairness and support for the truly disadvantaged. They, along with JKSA, warned of statewide protests if the government fails to act.

The association questioned the government’s contradictory stance, citing the Education Minister’s remarks and the formation of a cabinet sub-committee to review the policy.

"Dodging questions under the pretext of sub-judice matters is unacceptable," Khuehami said.