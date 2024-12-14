Indian students in Canada get sudden request for document reverification from IRCC

Indian students in Canada have raised concerns after receiving unexpected emails from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) demanding the resubmission of critical documents such as study permits, visas, and academic records, including marks and attendance.

The move has caused widespread anxiety among international students, even those holding valid visas with years of validity remaining, stated a report by Times of India.

The IRCC's request is part of a series of policy changes aimed at regulating the growing influx of international students. These include stricter financial requirements and potential caps on student admissions, measures that have drawn criticism for their abruptness and lack of clarity.

Speaking to TOI, Avinash Kaushik, a postgraduate student from Hyderabad pursuing studies in Surrey, British Columbia, said, “I was shocked when I got the email. My visa is valid until 2026, yet I was asked to resubmit all my documents. They even want proof of attendance, marks, and details of where we’re working part-time.”

A similar surge in such emails was reported last week among students from Punjab, with some being asked to visit IRCC offices in person to verify their credentials.

“Many students are confused and worried,” said Avinash Dasari, another student from Hyderabad, now studying in Ontario.

Canada has become a top destination for Indian students, hosting approximately 4.2 lakh Indian nationals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

This figure surpasses the 3.3 lakh Indian students currently studying in the United States. The influx of students has contributed significantly to Canada’s economy but has also prompted concerns about managing resources and maintaining the integrity of its immigration and education systems.

The sudden requests appear to be part of Canada’s broader strategy to ensure compliance and weed out fraudulent cases.

According to Mehbub Rajwani, a Toronto-based immigration consultant, this could be an effort to filter genuine students from those exploiting the system, he told TOI.

“Many students change their designated learning institutions to places with lenient attendance rules so they can work longer hours. IRCC is trying to address that,” he said.

Rajwani also warned students about the potential consequences of non-compliance. “If students fail to respond to these requests promptly, it could result in visa cancellations or complications in the future. Our advice is to follow IRCC’s instructions carefully.”