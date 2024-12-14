Dr Raja Mahendran, a doctor who finds fulfilment in his students' success than in their academic rankings

Dr Raja Mahendran's journey into medicine was deeply rooted in a shared dream with his grandfather. His grandfather, a source of constant encouragement, instilled in him the aspiration to become a doctor. This dream was not merely a professional goal; it held profound personal significance.
Dr Mahendran vividly recalls the day he administered the first injection to his grandfather, an act that moved his grandfather to tears.
However, Dr Mahendran's path to becoming a physician was not without its share of challenges and losses. Fifteen years ago, he lost a dear friend and batchmate from medical school in a tragic road accident.
This loss, deeply affecting him, served as a poignant reminder of life's fragility.
In the face of such losses, Dr Mahendran developed a profound sense of empathy and a commitment to treating each patient with utmost care and respect. He firmly believes that every patient, regardless of their ailment, deserves to be heard and treated with seriousness.
This philosophy guides his practice, ensuring that no patient is taken for granted.
For Dr Mahendran, the true essence of his profession lies in the impact he has on his students. He finds immense joy in witnessing their growth and development, and cherishes the moments when a student expresses gratitude for his guidance.
These interactions fuel his passion for teaching and inspire him to continue nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals.
Dr Mahendran's journey is a testament to the power of dreams, the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity, and the profound impact that one can have on the lives of others. His dedication to his patients and his students exemplifies the true spirit of a compassionate and skilled physician.
Dr Mahendran's perspective on success He finds greater fulfilment in his students' success than in their academic rankings. He emphasises the importance of learning and growth over mere grades.
Dr Mahendran's resilience: He acknowledges the challenges he has faced, including failures and betrayals. However, he views these experiences as catalysts for personal and professional growth. He strives for a peaceful life, recognising that the greatest losses in life are often irreparable.
(This article was curated by the content and digital team at Humans of Medicare: Siddhant Kashyap, Aditi Gawit, Kosha Bhuskute, and Oshi Sharma.)