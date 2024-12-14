Dr Raja Mahendran, a doctor who finds fulfilment in his students' success than in their academic rankings

Dr Raja Mahendran's journey into medicine was deeply rooted in a shared dream with his grandfather. His grandfather, a source of constant encouragement, instilled in him the aspiration to become a doctor. This dream was not merely a professional goal; it held profound personal significance.

Dr Mahendran vividly recalls the day he administered the first injection to his grandfather, an act that moved his grandfather to tears.

However, Dr Mahendran's path to becoming a physician was not without its share of challenges and losses. Fifteen years ago, he lost a dear friend and batchmate from medical school in a tragic road accident.

This loss, deeply affecting him, served as a poignant reminder of life's fragility.

In the face of such losses, Dr Mahendran developed a profound sense of empathy and a commitment to treating each patient with utmost care and respect. He firmly believes that every patient, regardless of their ailment, deserves to be heard and treated with seriousness.

This philosophy guides his practice, ensuring that no patient is taken for granted.