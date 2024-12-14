“As soon as the protests stopped, CBI stopped working”: RG Kar rape-murder victim’s father

The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim expressed his anguish today, December 14, over investigative delays by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), blaming the lack of sustained public pressure.

“I am very sad. We have to protest more strongly. Only then something will happen,” he said, adding, “When the protests were going on, CBI was doing good work, that’s why arrests were made. But as soon as the protests stopped, CBI stopped working.”

He also criticised the CBI for failing to submit a chargesheet within the mandated 90 days, which allowed the key suspects to secure bail.

The victim’s parents participated in a rally organised by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF), where placards read, “If the system has failed, we will make it function to deliver justice.”

Hundreds of junior doctors marched from Karunamoyee to the CBI office at CGO Complex, protesting delays in framing charges against the alleged conspirators in the August 9 rape and murder of the on-duty doctor.

Political parties also joined the outcry. The Congress, in a march from Rabindra Sadan to the CBI office at Nizam Palace, blamed the agency’s alleged failures and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government of colluding with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). The march ended in a scuffle as police stopped Congress workers from entering Nizam Palace.

As reported by News18, other rallies were organised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI).

The protests gained momentum after RG Kar’s former principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, and ex-Tala Police Station officer-in-charge, Abhijit Mondal, were granted bail. Both were released after the CBI failed to submit charges within the statutory timeframe, News18 reports.