UP: Class XI boy pushes mother to death after heated argument; leaves body unattended for five days

Gorakhpur police in Uttar Pradesh have detained a 17-year-old boy, the son of an assistant scientist stationed at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, for allegedly causing his mother’s death in a fit of rage.

As reported by the Times of India, the boy, a Class XI student, pushed his mother during an argument on December 3, causing her to sustain a fatal head injury. Shockingly, he left her unattended, went to school, and subsequently failed to inform his father about her condition or her death for five days.

Here's what happened

The teenager and his mother resided in Gorakhpur while his father worked in Tamil Nadu.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North), Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, revealed that tensions between the mother and son had been escalating since December 1. On that day, the boy's mother visited his school and discovered he had been skipping classes. She scolded him in front of teachers and classmates, which reportedly embarrassed him.

Two days later, on the morning of December 3, the mother asked her son to attend school. When he refused, she became frustrated and threw some money at him after he demanded cash.

Enraged by her actions, the boy allegedly pushed her, causing her to hit her head against a wall and lose consciousness, added TOI.

Despite her critical condition, the boy left for school without seeking help. On returning home to find her dead, he locked the house and went to stay at a classmate’s home nearby.

When repeated calls to his wife went unanswered, the boy’s father contacted his son, who initially offered vague explanations. Growing suspicious, the father requested his sister-in-law to check the house on December 7. She found it locked and informed him, prompting him to alert the police.

During initial questioning, the boy claimed his mother had accidentally fallen and died, and he panicked and left the house.

However, the autopsy report contradicted his version of events, and CCTV footage confirmed that no outsider had entered the house.

After hours of interrogation, the teenager admitted to pushing his mother in anger, resulting in her fatal injury.

Police also recovered currency notes in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100 from his room, corroborating their argument's details.

The SSP of Gorakhpur, Gaurav Grover, confirmed that the minor had been sent to a shelter home, and further investigations are underway, said TOI.