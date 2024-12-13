TNPSC Group 2 results declared as over 2,500 vacancies await candidates

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the results for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) Preliminary Examination 2024.

As reported by MoneyControl, the examination was conducted on September 14, 2024, in a single shift, and results were announced within 57 working days — a significant improvement compared to last year.

Candidates can access their results by visiting the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. To download, navigate to the Civil Services Exam II result link on the homepage, enter your credentials, and take a printout for future reference.

This year’s exam saw an increase in vacancies. According to the Hindustan Times, TNPSC recently added 213 new posts, bringing the total number of vacancies to 2,540. The preliminary examination comprised 200 questions spanning General Studies, Aptitude, Mental Ability, and Language (General Tamil or General English), with a maximum of 300 marks and a duration of three hours.

Successful candidates will proceed to the main examination. The Tamil Eligibility Test for Combined Civil Services (Main) is scheduled for February 2, 2025, while subsequent papers for Groups IIA and II Services will take place on February 8 and February 23, respectively. For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.

As noted by MoneyControl, this recruitment process aims to fill 2,327 positions under Group II and IIA Services, underscoring its importance for aspirants in Tamil Nadu.