Students from Delhi’s government schools gain global exposure with Paris trip

Students from Delhi’s government schools recently had the opportunity to study an advanced French course in Paris, an initiative organised by the French Embassy in India in partnership with Alliance Francaise and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The programme is aimed at improving French language education and aligns with broader educational reforms in Delhi, PTI notes.

The course, held from November 5 to 15 at Alliance Francaise in Paris, was attended by 30 students from Classes X to XII, many of whom are first-generation learners, according to an official statement.

PTI reports that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena, along with AAP leader Manish Sisodia, interacted with the students after their return. Marlena lauded the progress in education under her administration on X, a social media platform.

"Have you ever thought that a child from a poor family would have the opportunity to study abroad? This is not just a dream but a realisation of hopes that were previously suppressed due to financial constraints," she stated. She added that the initiative is a step towards providing equal opportunities for all children.