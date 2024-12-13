RG Kar rape-murder: Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy to represent victim’s parents in SC; trial court

Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy and her team will now represent the parents of the woman junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was tragically raped and murdered within the hospital premises in August this year.

Nundy will appear on behalf of the victim's family at the Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court, and the trial court in Kolkata, said a report by IANS.

This development comes just a day after Vrinda Grover, the previous counsel for the victim's parents, announced her decision to withdraw from the case. In a statement issued from her chambers, Grover cited certain "intervening factors and circumstances" as the reasons behind her withdrawal.

This marks the second change in the victim's legal representation. Initially, Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya, a senior Calcutta High Court advocate and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) Rajya Sabha member, represented the family.

Nundy, along with Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay, is already representing the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal — a group of senior doctors supporting the junior doctors’ protests linked to the rape and murder case.

Earlier this year, the legal team for the junior doctors leading the protests was also changed in September. Acclaimed lawyer and social activist Indira Jaising replaced senior advocate Geeta Luthra in representing the movement, added IANS.

The victim's body was discovered on the morning of August 9 in a seminar hall within the hospital. Initially investigated by Kolkata Police, the case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.