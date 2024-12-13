Men get father drunk at a railway station, then abduct his four-month-old daughter

A tragic incident unfolded at Ghaziabad railway station on December 10, as a four-month-old baby girl was abducted while her father lay unconscious and her mother had stepped away.

The Times of India reports that the child, named Kismat, was with her parents, Deepak and Archana, who were waiting for a train to Agra.

Deepak, a resident of Masuri village, befriended two men at the station who were drinking alcohol. According to his police complaint, the men offered him drinks and made several trips to buy more liquor until 2.00 pm.

One of them, introducing himself as Vikash, claimed he was also heading to Agra to visit relatives. Vikash reportedly suggested several times that Deepak sell his daughter for money, but he refused.

When Archana went to the washroom around 2.30 pm, Vikash took advantage of Deepak’s unconscious state to abduct the child, Times of India reports. Archana discovered her daughter missing and frantically searched the area.

Deepak regained consciousness only around 8.00 pm. The railway police were alerted an hour later, and an FIR (First Information Report) was registered under Section 137(2) of the Indian Railways Act.

Deepak explained that his wife, who is undergoing mental health treatment in Ghaziabad, wanted to visit their village in Madhya Pradesh. They had been staying on platform 3 since missing their train on December 9.

"I was not aware that a few hours of friendship would destroy my life," Deepak said, as quoted by Times of India.