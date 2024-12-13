LNMU announces Part 2 results for 2022-25 batch, re-evaluation details awaited

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), a prominent institution based in Darbhanga, Bihar, has declared the Part 2 results for the undergraduate (UG) courses of the 2022-25 batch.

Students across disciplines, including Arts, Science, and Commerce, can now access their scores on the university’s official portal using only their roll numbers.

LNMU has consistently aimed to modernise its academic processes with student-friendly measures such as digital result dissemination and a robust Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) to enhance academic flexibility.

The results, as reported by MoneyControl, detail subject-wise marks, total scores, and qualifying status. With a direct link provided on the website, the process of retrieving scorecards has been made seamless and accessible.

Students are advised to review their results carefully and report discrepancies, if any, to the university's examination department without delay.

For those seeking re-evaluation or rechecking of their scores, LNMU is expected to release detailed guidelines shortly, as highlighted by MoneyControl. Updates on this will be made available on the university’s official website.

The announcement of results marks a critical juncture for students, enabling them to focus on academic progression and career planning.

Direct link to check results: https://lnmuniversity.com/LNMU_ERP/SearchResultSecondPart_21_24.aspx