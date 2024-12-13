Job listing in Noida says South Indian candidates “not eligible”

Mounee Consulting Services, a Gurgaon-based business consulting firm, is under fire after a job posting for a Data Analyst role in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, explicitly barred South Indian candidates.
The listing was for a Data Analyst role, requiring candidates with expertise in tools like Excel, Power BI, and SQL, tools commonly used for data analysis and decision-making. The posting also emphasised problem-solving skills, data visualisation capabilities, and a strong grasp of analytics frameworks.
However, alongside these standard requirements, the listing included a note at the very end: “South Indian candidates are not eligible for this position.”
The job post has since been removed.
The controversy came to light through a Reddit post in the r/IndianWorkplace community, where a user expressed shock at discovering the discriminatory clause. The post quickly gained traction, garnering support from other users.
The Reddit thread, which has drawn significant attention, included comments from users criticising the blatant bias.
Founded in 2019, Mounee Consulting Services claims to specialise in creating resumes and connecting job seekers with corporates, according to their LinkedIn page.
Beyond violating established employment norms, the exclusionary clause directly contravenes India’s Constitution, which guarantees equal opportunities and prohibits workplace bias based on caste, creed, or place of origin.
While the job posting was swiftly deleted, the incident highlights a troubling issue of regional prejudice in hiring practices, sparking broader conversations about bias in the Indian workplace.
EdexLive attempted to contact Mounee Consulting Services but was unable to reach them.