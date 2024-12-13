Job listing in Noida says South Indian candidates “not eligible”

Mounee Consulting Services, a Gurgaon-based business consulting firm, is under fire after a job posting for a Data Analyst role in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, explicitly barred South Indian candidates.

The listing was for a Data Analyst role, requiring candidates with expertise in tools like Excel, Power BI, and SQL, tools commonly used for data analysis and decision-making. The posting also emphasised problem-solving skills, data visualisation capabilities, and a strong grasp of analytics frameworks.

However, alongside these standard requirements, the listing included a note at the very end: “South Indian candidates are not eligible for this position.”