Dr Sandip Ghosh granted bail in RG Kar doctor rape-murder case after CBI delays chargesheet filing

In a significant development, the Sealdah court in Kolkata granted bail to Abhijit Mondal, former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, and Dr Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor, PTI reports.

The case gained nationwide attention after the doctor’s body was discovered in the chest department auditorium of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 10. She was allegedly raped and killed by civic volunteer Sanjay Roy.

Dr Sandip Ghosh faced allegations of delaying the probe and suspected financial irregularities during his tenure as principal, as highlighted by PTI.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier directed a probe into the financial misconduct based on a petition by Akhtar Ali, the facility’s former deputy superintendent. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was also sought to investigate these allegations.

Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stated in its chargesheet that Dr Ghosh allegedly assisted two cartels in securing hospital contracts. However, prosecution sanctions from the West Bengal government remain pending, delaying further legal action.

Lawyers for the accused cited the procedural lapse of failing to file a chargesheet within 90 days as the basis for the bail granted by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of the Sealdah court.

Mondal is expected to be released soon from the correctional home, while Ghosh will remain incarcerated due to his involvement in a separate financial misconduct case.